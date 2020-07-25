Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 43.8% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth about $858,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 10.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 341,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 31,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 23.3% during the second quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,895,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,589,000 after acquiring an additional 358,425 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NLOK. Citigroup boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.73.

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $930,788.82. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 291,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,007,423.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $838,967.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 125.92%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

