Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $595.05.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $620.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $581.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.71. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $628.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,284 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

