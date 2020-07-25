Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 81,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,847,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,065,000 after buying an additional 568,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,512,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,174,000 after buying an additional 243,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,302,000 after buying an additional 115,652 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,673,000 after buying an additional 31,327 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth $42,625,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMIH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of NMI from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NMI had a net margin of 48.69% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

