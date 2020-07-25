Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Makes New $933,000 Investment in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Store Capital by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,141,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Store Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,449,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,819,000 after purchasing an additional 148,738 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Store Capital by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,329,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819,499 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in Store Capital by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,733,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Store Capital by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,103,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,076,000 after purchasing an additional 397,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher H. Volk acquired 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,666.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 519,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,722.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,450 shares of company stock worth $265,034 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STOR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Store Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Store Capital from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Store Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE STOR opened at $22.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.95. Store Capital Corp has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $26.11.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.41 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

