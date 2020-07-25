Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth $37,000. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY opened at $182.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.05 and its 200-day moving average is $168.28. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $218.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $13,870,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total transaction of $1,908,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 494,860 shares of company stock worth $89,843,645. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $146.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.29.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

