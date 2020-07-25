Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Duke Realty by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DRE opened at $37.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.47. Duke Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.56 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $181,377.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.55.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

