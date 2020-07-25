Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,670 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1,055.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRE opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.70. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.23%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,776,447.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond E. Wirta sold 87,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $3,151,451.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,017 shares in the company, valued at $252,682.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,212 shares of company stock worth $7,109,705. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

