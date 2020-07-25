Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Invests $919,000 in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 434.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 10,596.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PII. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush upgraded Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Shares of PII stock opened at $95.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 2.13. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

