Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,587.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

