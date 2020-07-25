Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 21.7% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Clarivate Analytics by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Clarivate Analytics by 80.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Clarivate Analytics during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Clarivate Analytics during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Clarivate Analytics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Clarivate Analytics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

NYSE:CCC opened at $23.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. Clarivate Analytics PLC has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,173.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $240.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.31 million. Clarivate Analytics had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a positive return on equity of 1.59%. Clarivate Analytics’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Clarivate Analytics PLC will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

