Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Invests $1.31 Million in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,522 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.34. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In other news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,392.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

