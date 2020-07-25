Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. Albertsons Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.66.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

