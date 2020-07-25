Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,996 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDS. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,776,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,454,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,580,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 19.7% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,315,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,133,000 after purchasing an additional 875,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 5,719.6% in the first quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 696,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,813,000 after purchasing an additional 684,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Longbow Research cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

HDS stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $43.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 6.89%. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HD Supply news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 459,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $16,335,809.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

