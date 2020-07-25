Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 82.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,460 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AQUA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,462,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,541 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 812.7% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,053,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,684 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $20,408,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12,273.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,951 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,350,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,424 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

AQUA opened at $19.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96 and a beta of 2.24. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.44 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

