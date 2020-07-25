Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Herc at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Herc by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Herc by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

HRI opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 3.14. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.86. Herc had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Herc in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

