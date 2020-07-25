Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Buys 982 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63,818 shares during the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $255.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $269.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

