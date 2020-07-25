Thompson Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,966 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 1,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.50.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $195.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.96. The company has a market capitalization of $383.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.