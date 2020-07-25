Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 947 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,088.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $136.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.69. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $190.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cfra raised their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

