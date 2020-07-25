Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 862 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,882 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.2% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $230.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $250.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.31 and its 200 day moving average is $206.95.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,008.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total value of $40,241.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 406 shares in the company, valued at $84,216.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,464 shares of company stock valued at $15,069,109. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.90.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.