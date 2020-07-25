Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,862 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,008 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,713 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in shares of Intel by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 124,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 106,980 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 205,221 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,479 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.54. The firm has a market cap of $255.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 32.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

