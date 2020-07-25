Thompson Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 470,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after purchasing an additional 38,106 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX opened at $90.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.52. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

