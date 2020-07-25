Thompson Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.7% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the first quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $43.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.28. The firm has a market cap of $183.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $75.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

