TheStreet Upgrades Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) to “B-“

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.58.

ECHO opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $694.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $514.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.76 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

