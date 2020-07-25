TheStreet Upgrades Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) to “B-“

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.58.
ECHO opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $694.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Echo Global Logistics Company Profile
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
