TheStreet Upgrades 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) to C

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VNET. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. 21Vianet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.93.

Shares of VNET opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51. 21Vianet Group has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,793,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,572,000 after acquiring an additional 914,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth $11,879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,321,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 166,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,810,000 after acquiring an additional 102,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 540,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

