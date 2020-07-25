Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Raised to $471.00 at Citigroup

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $390.00 to $471.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.83.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $406.38 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $420.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $365.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.49. The company has a market cap of $159.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total transaction of $6,997,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,198,655.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $24,843,600. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $1,411,603,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,771,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,140 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,853,000 after purchasing an additional 942,774 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,819,000 after purchasing an additional 519,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,841.5% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 528,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 510,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

