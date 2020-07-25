Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Raised to $468.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $415.00 to $468.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.83.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $406.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $159.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $420.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.49.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total transaction of $6,997,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,198,655.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $24,843,600. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $4,126,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 33,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $2,859,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

