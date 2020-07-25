TFI International (TFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

TFI International (TSE:TFI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect TFI International to post earnings of C$0.48 per share for the quarter.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.