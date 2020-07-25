Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.53 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $4.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

TSLA stock opened at $1,417.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.48 billion, a PE ratio of 788.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,182.67 and its 200-day moving average is $798.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tesla has a 1 year low of $211.00 and a 1 year high of $1,794.99.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,433.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $124,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,206,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,185 shares of company stock worth $20,825,753 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $968.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $300.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $822.67.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

