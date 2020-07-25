Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Position Reduced by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,159,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 38.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,957,000 after purchasing an additional 585,381 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 5,604.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 441,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 433,878 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,839.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 399,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 378,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,704,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,516,000 after purchasing an additional 375,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TER. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

Shares of TER stock opened at $83.53 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $90.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.60. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $1,577,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,431.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,877,765.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.