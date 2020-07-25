Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $178.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Temenos Group AG provides software for bank and financial institutions. It operates primarily in Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East. Temenos Group AG is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Temenos to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

OTCMKTS:TMNSF opened at $159.00 on Wednesday. Temenos has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.21.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

