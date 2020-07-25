Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.45-10.00 EPS.

TDY opened at $308.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.62. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.70 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $374.75.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.57, for a total transaction of $2,652,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,030,731.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total value of $485,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,316 shares of company stock valued at $23,362,292. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.