Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TEO. TheStreet lowered Telecom Argentina from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank raised Telecom Argentina from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Telecom Argentina from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Shares of TEO opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Telecom Argentina has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.99 million. Analysts expect that Telecom Argentina will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 86,138 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 16.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 391,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 55,568 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 308,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 15,193 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 80,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 52,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

