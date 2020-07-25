TD Securities Lowers CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $78.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $71.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CSX will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 740,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,751,465 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of CSX by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,681,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,477,077,000 after buying an additional 3,886,502 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,198,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,921,836,000 after buying an additional 1,724,829 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CSX by 26.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,891,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,057,000 after buying an additional 4,400,639 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.6% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,605,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,306,000 after buying an additional 443,169 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $540,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

