TCF Financial (TCF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $538.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TCF Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TCF Financial stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TCF Financial has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average is $32.00.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $242,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

TCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

