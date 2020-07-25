Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

TARO stock opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $99.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $174.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.25 million. Analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 43.4% during the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 487,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,821,000 after purchasing an additional 147,456 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25,547 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 218,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,749,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period. 11.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.