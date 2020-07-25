Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 78 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 219,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,021,000 after acquiring an additional 43,256 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 195,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD opened at $265.31 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $267.80. The company has a market capitalization of $283.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.65 and a 200-day moving average of $227.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

