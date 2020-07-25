Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock opened at $230.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.95. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $250.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $1,679,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,139,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,464 shares of company stock worth $15,069,109. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Pivotal Research raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $242.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $244.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.90.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

