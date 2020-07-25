SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Reduced by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 41.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,755,000 after buying an additional 7,816,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,942,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,387 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,106,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.03. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

