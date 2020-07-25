Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

SNV has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Synovus Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Synovus Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $472.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.30 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 24,660.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

