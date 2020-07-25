Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Barclays

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.59.

Shares of SYF opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,167.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 329.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

