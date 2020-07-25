Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 94 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been assigned a CHF 94 price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 99 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 100 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 80 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 95 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 62 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 90.11.

Swiss Re has a 1-year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

