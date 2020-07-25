Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter.
OTCMKTS:SRYB opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22. Surrey Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $15.25.
Surrey Bancorp Company Profile
