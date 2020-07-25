Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS:SRYB opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22. Surrey Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

Surrey Bancorp Company Profile

Surrey Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust that provides banking services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses in Surry County, North Carolina and Patrick County, Virginia, and the surrounding area. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

