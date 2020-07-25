SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Stock Price Up 7%

SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)’s stock price shot up 7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.18 and last traded at $48.11, 163,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 105% from the average session volume of 79,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.97.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRDX. BidaskClub raised shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of SurModics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of SurModics from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $647.70 million, a PE ratio of 97.12, a P/E/G ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $22.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.47 million. SurModics had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.99%. Research analysts predict that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other SurModics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $86,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRDX. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SurModics during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of SurModics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SurModics by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of SurModics by 55.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SurModics in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

SurModics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

