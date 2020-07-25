Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $0.30 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Supreme Cannabis from $0.50 to $0.35 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Eight Capital lowered Supreme Cannabis to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Get Supreme Cannabis alerts:

OTCMKTS:SPRWF opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. Supreme Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Supreme Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supreme Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.