SunTrust Banks Weighs in on SITE Centers Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for SITE Centers in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.12 million. SITE Centers’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

SITC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

SITC stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

In related news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney purchased 20,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,017,000 after buying an additional 301,532 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,688,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 51,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,497,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after purchasing an additional 274,527 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 4.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,546,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,825,000 after purchasing an additional 199,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 42.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,811,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 837,590 shares in the last quarter.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

