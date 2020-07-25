SunTrust Banks Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.29). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $71.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.00 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of AKR opened at $11.69 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 54,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 19.4% during the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.