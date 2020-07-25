Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SLF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.50 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

NYSE SLF opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.52. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

