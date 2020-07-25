Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

SUM stock opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $575.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 6,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $97,246.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,864 shares in the company, valued at $174,994. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 883,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,110,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after acquiring an additional 130,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,344,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,331 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 38.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,309,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,647,000 after acquiring an additional 922,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 176.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 52,729 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

