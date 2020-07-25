Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SUM. Stephens downgraded shares of Summit Materials from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Summit Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.63.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.71.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $575.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Materials news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 6,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $97,246.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,994. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

