Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 660 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,715 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 92,715 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $42.85 on Friday. Western Digital Corp has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.83.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.08.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,742.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

